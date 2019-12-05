LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson is being immortalized as a bobblehead.
Jackson's rising popularity as an NFL player has made the keepsakes a hot item. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has already sold out of the first run of pre-orders for his bobblehead. But they are offering a second production run manufactured by FOCO for holiday shopping. Bobbleheads ordered now won't be delivered until March 2020.
Three versions of Jackson's bobblehead are being offered. Fans can pre-order the first bobblehead portraying Jackson on the night of the NFL draft holding up his jersey for $40. A second version of Jackson is a 2019 stadium lights bobblehead that features him as the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens for $35.
And if you're a serious fan, there is also a three-foot bobblehead of Jackson that is being sold for $850. Each of the bobbleheads is individually numbered as a collectible.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.