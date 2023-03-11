LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An NFL star showed off his speed in Louisville on Saturday.
Tyreek Hill competed in the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships hosted at Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in the Russell neighborhood. Hill, who a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, competed in the 60-meter sprint against runners between the ages of 25 to 29 years old.
Hill won the 60-meter-dash in 6.7 seconds. It was the first time he has raced since 2014 for Oklahoma State University.
Hill was a sprinter in high school and considered trying to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the games were pushed back and year and Hill didn't race.
Hill has been selected to the NFL's All-Pro team four times as a wide receiver.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.