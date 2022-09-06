LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the college football season began, the University of Kentucky was booked to play only two teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Better double that number.
Voted the national team of the week by the Football Writers Association of America, Florida jumped from unranked to No. 12 in the AP poll released Tuesday afternoon on the strength of their 29-26 victory over No. 7 Utah.
The Wildcats head to Gainesville Saturday for a 7 p.m. game with the revitalized Gators and first-year head coach Billy Napier. Kentucky held its spot at No. 20 after defeating Miami (Ohio), 37-13, at Kroger Field.
Florida and UK are two of eight teams from the Southeastern Conference ranked this week. The others are Alabama (No. 1); Georgia (No. 2); Texas A&M (No. 6); Arkansas (No. 16); Ole Miss (No. 22) and Tennessee (No. 24). Kentucky also plays Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
Bama held the top spot in the poll, but Georgia, the defending national champions, vaulted over Ohio State for the No. 2 ranking.
Alabama received 44 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel and 1,552 points. The Bulldogs narrowed the gap on the Crimson Tide after beating Oregon, 49-3, on Saturday. Georgia received 17 first-place votes.
Ohio State slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4.
Clemson dropped a spot to No. 5.
Florida debuted at No. 12 after its thrilling victory at home against Utah on Saturday night. The Utes slipped six spots to No. 13 after the loss.
The rest of the top 10 was Texas A&M at No. 6, followed by Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Baylor and Southern California.
USC is in the top 10 for the first time since the final regular-season poll of 2017, when the Trojans were eighth.
