LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's soccer continued to roll on Tuesday night with a victory over rival Kentucky.
The seventh-ranked Cardinals moved to 4-0 on the season by defeating the 19th-ranked Wildcats 4-2. It snapped a three-game losing streak in the rivalry for the Cards.
"It's huge," Louisville forward Gage Guerra said. "I mean, for the goals that we want to accomplish this season, this is a huge step forward."
Guerra played a key role in taking that step. The junior led Louisville with a brace, scoring once in each half. He is also the reigning ACC Offensive Player of the Week and has scored in three straight matches.
36' | DOUBLE. THAT. LEAD!!Gage scores for the THIRD match in a row, this time off the assist from Damien 🙌No. 7 Cards 2, No. 5 Kentucky 0📺 @accnetwork #GoCards pic.twitter.com/DKqCddU57y— Louisville Men's Soccer (@LouisvilleMSOC) September 6, 2023
"It starts with him," Louisville head coach John Michael Hayden said. "His work rate and his energy up front, we feed off of that. To have a guy that's an attacker that's doing the dirty work is phenomenal and then, he obviously rewards himself with some goals. So, we can't ask for more from him."
The Cardinals controlled the match, getting out to a 3-0 lead. They also outshot the Wildcats by a wide margin, winning the attacking battle 26-9. In addition to Guerra, Konstantinos Georgallides and Parker Forbes found the back of the net for Louisville.
9' | GOOOOOOAL CARDS!!Konstantinos gets us started off the assist from David 🔥🔥No. 7 Cards 1, No. 5 Kentucky 0📺 @accnetwork #GoCards pic.twitter.com/i18CiQdwWK— Louisville Men's Soccer (@LouisvilleMSOC) September 6, 2023
"We win the game 4-2," Hayden said. "But if you look at the shots, up to 26 to nine, and it's 4-2. Our standards are we should be putting the ball in the back of the net more. So, I'm happy about the result. But we still have areas to grow."
"It's incredibly exciting to see that we have even more potential than we tapped into," Guerra said. "It's going to be awesome."
57' | GAGE. AGAIN!!! 🤯🤯No. 7 Cards 3, No. 5 Kentucky 0📺 @accnetwork #GoCards pic.twitter.com/qLlwrDVB9Z— Louisville Men's Soccer (@LouisvilleMSOC) September 6, 2023
Louisville will now visit the defending national champions in No. 4 Syracuse to open ACC play on Friday.
"It makes a statement out there to show these coaches and teams that are making these rankings: We are not a team to mess with," Guerra said. "We are legit."
Kentucky is now 2-3-0 on the season. The Wildcats will host Lipscomb next on Friday. They are the first team to score on Louisville this year. Isaiah Chisolm and Logan Dorsey scored for the Wildcats.