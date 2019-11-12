LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's first game of the season as the No. 1 team in the country didn't go as planned.
The Wildcats looked sluggish. They shot poorly from the field and turned the ball over. Evansville, led by UK legend Walter McCarty, had a giant upset in its sights inside Rupp Arena with a four-point halftime lead.
UK tied the game with a little more than 11 minutes left, but the Aces wouldn't go away. The Wildcats never got the offense going and gave up two offensive rebounds in the final two minutes that led to easy baskets.
Down by three with 13 seconds left, freshman Tyreke Maxey drove the length of the floor for an easy layup. Evansville made two free throws on the other end, and Maxey mixed the game-tying 3-pointer on the other hand as time expired. The Aces pulled off the upset, 67-64.
The Wildcats will spend just one week as the No. 1 team in the country.
Sophomore Immanuel Quickly led UK with 16 points. Maxey added 15 points. The Wildcats shot 37% as a team and we outrebounded, 38-35.
