LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zach Vorbrink returned to the sidelines Friday to cheer on his North Bullitt teammates as they took on Bullitt East for the Bullitt Cup.
Four weeks earlier against South Oldham, Vorbrink left the field in an ambulance after a tackle left him with a concussion and a brain bleed that needed emergency surgery.
Vorbrink said he was feeling good and was glad to back among his friends.
"Day by day, it's been a lot better," he said. "Honestly, I'm not having any headaches anymore."
Vorbrink's father, David Vorbrink, was extremely thankful for all the support and prayers the family had received.
"The good Lord above, the doctors, the nurses," David Vorbrink said. "The support from not just the county but everywhere. People have reached out to our family. It's amazing, the people in this world. There are tons of great people in this world. I want to thank everybody."
David Vorbrink was also thankful for the quick work of the first responders on the scene that night and emphasized how important it is to have those people around and ready to act at games.
To top off the big evening, the Vorbrinks watched North Bullitt edge Bullitt East in a wild game, 60-59, in overtime.
Related Stories:
- North Bullitt football player hospitalized after scary hit now standing, talking, eating, coach says
- Bullitt County football player recovering from brain surgery after suffering concussion during game
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.