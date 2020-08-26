LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Education scheduled a Friday meeting to discuss the future of the fall high school sports season.
The meetings agenda says the board will discuss the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's Aug. 20 decision to move ahead with the fall sports season.
The discussion will be followed by districts' concerns over the playing of high contact sports and whether the Board of Education needs urge the KHSAA to reconsider its decision and consider alternative options for fall sports.
Currently, the KHSAA is allowing the first day of football games to be on Sept. 11. Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that the state would not overrule the decision, but he and the state’s top health officials said they have serious concerns about more COVID-19 infections and seasons being interrupted.
"We’re not going to overturn that decision, and it’s not because I think it’s a good decision or a wise decision," Beshear said. "But if we’re going to defeat this virus, we need people other than me, all over Kentucky, taking responsibility to make good and wise decisions."
Jefferson County Public Schools on Monday decided to delay the start of the high school football season by one week.
