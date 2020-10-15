LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The roster for Louisville’s new National Women’s Soccer League roster will begin to take shape in about a month. The league announced Thursday that its expansion draft for Racing Louisville FC will take place Nov. 12.
NWSL clubs will determine their protected and unprotected players, and that list will be made public Nov. 5. Clubs will have to close their trade deals and waiver moves by Oct. 22.
“We’re thrilled to take this next step in the process of welcoming Racing Louisville FC to the NWSL as they prepare to field a competitive team in 2021,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said. “Expansion drafts are obviously incredibly exciting events, but they’re also difficult for players and fans alike, so I want to thank the entire NWSL community for their support as we continue to expand our league and grow the game.”
Louisville’s personnel moves will be headed up by vice president for development James O’Connor and head coach Christy Holly.
“We as a club are very excited to receive this information from the NWSL,” Holly said. “As a club, we feel this will be a major step forward in the recruitment process. Over the last two months, we’ve taken a detailed approach to our analysis of rosters within the NWSL. With a clear understanding of the type of players our club would like to represent us and the city of Louisville, we are intrigued to learn which players will be available for us to select.”
The full timeline regarding the upcoming 2020 NWSL Expansion Draft is below. Further details on the draft will be made available soon.
- Thursday, Oct. 22 (1 p.m. ET) – Trade/waiver window closes
- Thursday, Oct. 22 (5 p.m. ET) – All previously unannounced trades announced
- Thursday, Oct. 29 (5 p.m. ET) – End-of-season process deadline
- Wednesday, Nov. 4 (5 p.m. ET) – Protected list due from clubs to the NWSL
- Thursday, Nov. 5 (1 p.m. ET) – Protected/unprotected lists distributed and made public
- Thursday, Nov. 12 (Time TBA) – 2020 NWSL Expansion Draft
- Friday, Nov. 13 (9 a.m. ET) – Trade window opens
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.