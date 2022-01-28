LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An attorney for the New York Racing Association on Thursday asserted that trainer Bob Baffert has a hearing date before the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Kentucky Derby first-place finisher Medina Spirit's post-race positive blood test for betamethasone, a substance banned on race days in Kentucky.
Baffert answered questions on the fourth day of a NYRA hearing to determine whether that body has the authority to suspend him for alleged actions it has deemed detrimental to the sport and its business activities.
Questioning Baffert about a KHRC hearing, NYRA attorney Henry Greenberg asked Baffert if he had a date in front of that body, and when Baffert was non-committal, Greenberg pressed again, asking if he had a hearing with the KHRC on Feb. 7. After Baffert answered, "Maybe so, I don't know," Greenberg replied that, "There is a hearing, sir."
He did not say whether that hearing was before the full commission or state stewards. The KHRC has not confirmed a hearing date.
Baffert sued the KHRC in an attempt to get further testing done on Medina Spirit's post-race blood and urine samples. His attorney, Craig Robertson, says subsequent tests on the urine by a lab in New York support the trainer's assertion that the betamethasone in Medina Spirit's system was the result of a topical ointment applied to treat a skin condition, and was not present in an amount that would enhance performance.
Medina Spirit died after a workout at Santa Anita Park in December. The KHRC has the authority to disqualify the colt and award the Derby victory and winner's purse to Mandaloun, who finished second on the track.
Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert for two years, citing an agreement signed by the trainer and his vet not to treat horses with impermissible substances. That suspension also carries the penalty that no horses in his care are permitted to earn points for Derby qualification.
