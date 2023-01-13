LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s no surprise, but on Friday the University of Louisville made it official: Brian Brohm is coming home to join his brother Jeff’s football staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
He served in the same roles for six seasons in the same roles at Purdue.
"Brian is well-versed in the intricacies of our offensive system and has a great understanding of the style that we want to play," Jeff Brohm said. "He played the quarterback position at the highest level, which has helped him develop outstanding quarterbacks who were also strong leaders. Brian does a great job teaching our players and has a track record of success at maximizing their potential."
Welcome home @BrianBrohm!More info: https://t.co/sp5RxYaU7G#GoCards pic.twitter.com/GATo0YYJes— Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) January 13, 2023
Brohm starred as quarterback at U of L from 2004 to 2007, and he still ranks among the Cardinals’ career leaders in passing attempts (second, 1,185), passing yards (second, 10,775), passing efficiency (second, 157.92), completions (third, 780), completion percentage (third, .658), total offense (fourth, 10,819) and touchdown passes (fourth, 71).
He led the 2006 Cardinals to a school best 12-1 record, including a 24-13 victory over Wake Forest in the Orange Bowl and a No. 6 national ranking in the Associated Press final poll. He was named the Orange Bowl Most Valuable Player after completing 24 of 34 passes for 311 yards against the Demon Deacons. His 30 touchdown passes in 2007 are tied for second in school history with 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Brohm set school records with 45 completions and 65 passing attempts against Syracuse on Sept. 22, 2007, while his 555 passing yards against the Orange rank second all-time.
Before that, he led Trinity High School to three Kentucky Class 4A state championships (2001, 2002 and 2003) and was named MVP of all three title games, including a 555-yard, seven-touchdown performance in the 2002 championship. In 2003, he was named Kentucky’s Mr. Football, USA Today’s Offensive Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year.
