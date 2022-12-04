LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There was no surprise in the announcement that Louisville will face its old rival, Cincinnati, in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston’s historic Fenway Park on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. The game will air on ESPN. News of the matchup leaked out last week.
But now that official word is out, a few things to know about the first major college bowl game ever to be played in New England.
1). The Fenway Bowl will be the 19th different bowl game that the Cards will play in and the Bearcats will be the 22nd different opponent. The Fenway Bowl will be the 11th game that the Cardinals have played in a Major League Baseball stadium.
2). Louisville is making its 25th postseason appearance, with an 11-12-1 all-time record. The Cards are 1-1 in the postseason under head coach Scott Satterfield.
3). The first edition of the Fenway Bowl was supposed to be played in 2020, but COVID canceled it. Then it was supposed to begin in 2021, but COVID issues with Virginia’s team forced the cancelation of the game.
4). It is one of four active bowl games being played in baseball stadiums, along with Pinstripe Bowl (Yankee Stadium), Holiday Bowl (Petco Park) and Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Chase Field).
5). Cincinnati is going through a coaching transition. When head coach Luke Fickell left for Wisconsin, the school announced that special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach Kerry Coombs will coach the bowl game.
6). Cincinnati’s president is a former U of L administrator. Neville Pinto, president of UC, was interim president at Louisville for just over six months from July 2016 to February of 2017.
7). The Cardinals and Bearcats will meet for the 25th time and the first time since 1997. Cincinnati leads the all-time series 30-22-1. The schools have a home-and-home series scheduled for 2026 and 2027.
8). Louisville fans can purchase Wasabi Fenway Bowl tickets directly through the UofL Athletics Ticket Office to be seated with fellow Cards fans. Louisville’s allotment includes a variety of tickets options starting as low as $30 and can be purchased online.
Fans can also take advantage of hotel discounts, available at either the Marriott Copley (the official team hotel) or the Boston Sheraton. Additional hotel and travel information can be found online.
