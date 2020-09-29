LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ohio Valley Wrestling is back doing live shows every Tuesday night. And couple of their stars took some time out Tuesday morning to learn more about the local Ronald McDonald House.
Jessie Godderz, known as "Mr. Pectacular" to wrestling fans, and Michael Walden, who goes by "Cash Flo," both got a tour of the facility on South First Street, which was shut down for part of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ronald McDonald houses nationwide help keep families with sick children together close to the care and resources they need at no cost to them. The House on South First Street has expanded to 56 rooms with many families coming from out in the state but some coming from as far as California.
"I have two children myself, and I'm about to have my third," Godderz said. "I can't imagine what the families go through. It's out of your control. You're at the mercy of the doctors. You're at the mercy of your faith. The Ronald McDonald House has given them something of such great value. It's such a blessing."
Walden has a personal connection. His daughter, now healthy and almost 12 years old, was born very prematurely. It was the Ronald McDonald House that helped his family get through that torturous time.
"She was born at 1 pound, 4 ounces, and she was stuck in the hospital for four-and-a-half months," Walden said. "Without the Ronald McDonald House and the Ronald McDonald Charities, we may not have gotten through it. They housed us. They fed us. My wife practically lived at the Ronald McDonald family room off of Breckenridge Lane for four months. When she wasn't with my daughter, that's where she was trying to get a little shut eye amidst all the stress and chaos."
Ohio Valley Wrestling plans to help the house with its work both in the ring and out.
"We've talked about having a show in the future and a portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Ronald McDonald House," said Bryan Kennison, Ohio Valley Wrestling's producer and promotions manager. "I'll even round up a bunch of our big guys, and we'll rip out weeds. We'll build beds. We'll do whatever they need."
