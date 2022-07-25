LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC defender Josh Wynder defines himself as the team jokester.
"I'm always screaming and yelling," Wynder said. "Some of the players get mad at me sometimes, but yeah, I just had to bring the energy."
The Oldham County native signed his first contract with his hometown club back in June last year. Since his signing, the 17-year-old has developed faster than expected and has carved out a role in the rotation.
"Last year was better than I expected on my first year, and this year is going well so far," Wynder said. "I'm just trying to keep going like one game at a time, one week at a time."
In July, Wydner scored his first career goal, and assisting the goal was LouCity veteran Niall McCabe.
Back in 2015, Wydner attended the first ever LouCity home game in which McCabe was a starter.
"It's definitely awesome to look back at the picture," Wydner said. "It was my first goal, and to have him to assist, it was just a crazy, crazy feeling."
Wydner's hard work is starting to be recognized by the league as last week he was voted the USL Championship's Midseason Young Player of the Year by the public.
Just in from @loucityfc:Defender Joshua Wynder, the 17-year old Oldham County native, has been voted the USL's Midseason young player of the year. He netted his first goal earlier this month against Birmingham Legion FC. #LouCity || @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/esq7R9KM5H— Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) July 22, 2022
Wydner said the honor came as a surprise.
"My dad texted me and was like, 'Congratulations.' And I was like, 'For what?'" Wynder said. "And then I checked Twitter and saw that one. And it was a great feeling."
Wydner's goal is to eventually play overseas, but as of now, he is enjoying playing at home.
"It's awesome to have all my friends and family come to every home game and support me," Wydner said. "To do it in my city is a crazy, crazy experience."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.