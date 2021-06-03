LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County teen is joining his brother on the Louisville City FC team. Josh Wynder had dreamed of playing in Europe, but his journey begins with his home town soccer club.
Wynder and his parents Ranae and Mike, signed a pro contract with Lou City on Tuesday. His older brother Elijah is already on the roster.
“He’s done an excellent job each day, but he also wants to learn and get better,” Cruz said in a release. “From a soccer standpoint, he’s playing well beyond his years. His size, athleticism and most importantly his composure on the ball are all things that have impressed us. We’re excited for his future here.”
Josh Wynder has been a part of the LouCity Academy where he competed with the club's elite squad with older players. he was one of seven youth standouts to sign with the USL Academy but stay amateur. But signing the contract changes his career.
“Having seen Elijah do this, it’s been a dream to follow in his footsteps,” Wynder said in the release. “I’m familiar with the players in this locker room from coming out to watch every single game, and now being around them is awesome. Knowing the coaching staff and where I want to get, they’ve helped push me harder.”
Wynder is on the radar for U.S. Soccer after getting an invitation to the U.S. Youth National Team Regional Identification Center. He has also been available for LouCity’s USL Championship games as a substitute.
“I can tell a lot of academy players are looking at me, just because they know that they’re where I was a year ago, and they can make it here if they keep working." said Wynder.
