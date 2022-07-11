LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC head coach Danny Cruz said the coaching bug bit him when he was playing on the Major League Soccer level with the Philadelphia Union from 2012-15.
"There was a group of kids that needed someone to train them," Cruz said. "And I looked at it as an opportunity to kind of grow and spend some time with the Philadelphia Union fans and I ended up loving it."
Cruz made the move to coach in 2018 with the Real Monarchs, an affiliate of the MLS’s Real Salt Lake. From there, Cruz moved to LouCity as an assistant from 2018-21, when he was elevated to head coach after the first game of the season when then-head coach John Hackworth and the team parted ways.
The relationships Cruz has fostered with some current LouCity players goes beyond his coaching. Three LouCity players on the roster are former teammates of Cruz.
Forward Brian Ownby played with Cruz as a teenager on the national team and was immediately impressed with a teen whose first sport was hockey, not soccer.
"I was like, 'Wow, this guy just started playing like four years ago and now he’s with the youth national team? That’s insane,'" Ownby said. "You could tell he put that work in, because he wanted to achieve what he was able to achieve."
LouCity midfielder Corben Bone played with Cruz in Philadelphia when both players were on the Union roster. Bone said developing a relationship with a coach who was once a teammate can help open lines of communication that are hard to find on most teams.
"We can get real, and that’s great," Bone said. "Sometimes, if you don’t know the head coach too well, you’re nervous and you hold things back and you can’t be fully honest. In this case, I can be fully honest. And even when we were players and friends, we had those kinds of conversations, life conversations, about being truly honest about what’s going on in our life, on the field, off the field, that kind of thing."
LouCity midfielder Tyler Gibson agrees. He and Cruz were on the roster together in San Francisco, for the now-defunct Deltas, a North American Soccer League team that recently folded.
"When you fight together on a team, it builds a level of trust that many people don’t have," Gibson said. "We build up a chemistry on the field, so he knows what I can bring and I know what he can bring. It just helps to have those conversations and figure things out and work together instead of just being a dictator."
The relationship-building with not just Cruz’s former teammates but also the entirety of the roster has spelled success for Cruz, who led the team to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 and has him team leading the division in 2022.
"When you look at how I was as a player, they all knew how passionate I was and sometimes a little bit crazy on the field. But I still am who I am. I want to win," Cruz said. "Anything that I wanted to do as a player was about winning. When you have these relationships and understanding of one another, it’s certainly makes the job a lot easier."
