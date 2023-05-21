LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For a franchise that hadn’t won 3 games in any single calendar month in its short history, to win 3 in an 8-day span is a pretty big deal. Racing Louisville FC accomplished the feat Saturday night with a 2-0 win at Kansas City, beating the Current for the second time in 4 days.
The win came courtesy of the burgeoning brilliance of midfielder Savannah DeMelo, the improving chemistry of an experienced back line and the natural improvement of a team that has been on the cusp all season but only now is seeing things come together on the scoreboard.
DeMelo set the tone in the game’s 12th minute, sprinting toward a ball played back to the Kansas City keeper. Arriving at the keeper just as the ball did, DeMelo stuck out her left foot to catch a piece of the attempted clearance, and the ball shot into the back of the net to put Racing up 1-0.
Asked if she’d ever scored a goal quite like that one, DeMelo thought for a minute and said, “no.”
Her play of late has talk started of a possible call-up to the US Women’s National Team for the World Cup.
“I’m worried about it,” Racing coach Kim Björkegren said. “Because she deserves it.”
Midfielder Jaelin Howell, who has been playing with DeMelo since 2016, says her teammates emergence is not a surprise. DeMelo scored twice in Racing’s Challenge Cup win over KC last Wednesday, and her penalty kick off the goalkeeper went in as an own goal, but she has scored 4 goals across competitions this year.
“People are just catching on, but she works her butt off,” Howell said. “She's a great teammate. She is so smooth on the ball, her work rate is great. That first goal was just pure grit. Never. And on top of that, she has the skill. So you combine those two things and they're deadly, and I'm so happy for her and we're going to continue to help push her in all the ways that we can and we're so happy to have her.”
Racing went up 2-0 in the 27th minute when midfielder Wang Shuang played a ball from the back to DeMelo, who drove it up the pitch and passed into the box to Kristin Davis, who calmy booted home the goal.
The team was encouraged that it seems to have learned some lessons from near misses earlier in the season, when it saw 2-0 leads evaporate into draws against Los Angeles an OL Reign. Of late, 2-0 leads have been plenty. Racing pushed forward for a 3-0 win over Chicago and on Saturday used stellar play in the back and from goalkeeper Katie Lund to preserve the clean sheet.
“We just kept saying like, we were right there,” Howell said. “We kept telling ourselves we were close. We knew it. It was just going to take that one win to just kind of break that seal and then they’d start falling. You know, just to continue to practice winning. It's a habit. That's what we keep saying, and it's easier to win once you’ve got a couple wins under your belt and so we're going to just continue to build on that. But it's huge for this team and this program. . . . I think you can see that confidence in our play. You know, we work hard for the girl next to us and we all love each other and I think it shows in our play, and we're going to continue to build. I think this is just the beginning for our team.”
Next up for Racing Louisville is an 8 p.m. home-field matchup against North Carolina on Saturday in Lynn Family Stadium. Racing stands just a point away from North Carolina in 7th in the NWSL standings.
