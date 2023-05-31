LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky All-American big man Oscar Tshiebwe will remain in the NBA Draft and not return to the Wildcats, he announced Wednesday.
In four college seasons — two at West Virginia and two at Kentucky — the 6-foot-9-inch center from Congo was the best college basketball rebounder in a generation. As a junior at Kentucky, he won the John Wooden Award as college basketball's player of the year after averaging 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game.
This past season, Tshiebwe averaged 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds in earning All-American honors for a second straight season.
Despite those stats, Tshiebwe wasn't viewed as a lock to be drafted. He declared for the NBA Draft on April 7, keeping the door open to a return. Several big men considered Kentucky but likely weren't willing to wait for a decision from Tshiebwe.
Now, the center appears set to roll the dice on the NBA Draft after two reportedly lucrative seasons of NIL earning at Kentucky.
"Oscar fulfilled one dream by being a Kentucky basketball player, but he's ready to chase his next dream," Kentucky coach John Calipari said on the day Tshiebwe declared for the draft. "There is no player in that league like Oscar. He's also an ideal player to have in your locker room because he will truly care about his teammates, the organization and the community. I'm excited for Oscar to go through this process to see if it's his time to live out his ultimate goal."
