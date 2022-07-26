LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two track athletes from the University of Kentucky helped Team USA win gold at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
Abby Steiner won gold in the women's 4x100 meter and the 4x400 meter relays. Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record to claim the 400 meter hurdles and also was part of the same 4x400 meter relay that won.
Steiner graduated from UK in the spring while McLaughlin turned professional after one year as a Wildcat in 2018.
Steiner became the first woman to win gold at the World Athletics Championships in both relays. The overall performance by Team USA was the most successful ever in team history.
