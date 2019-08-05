(FOX NEWS) -- After celebrating his 42nd birthday this weekend, New England Patriots granted quarterback Tom Brady a two-year, $70-million contract extension, according to the Associated Press.
This contract raises his 2019 salary by $8 million to $23 million. The extension also calls for him to earn $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021.
The six-time Super Bowl champion insists he wants to play until he turns 45, making him one of the oldest quarterbacks in NFL history if indeed he plays through 2022.
Many anticipated 2019 to be his final season after contract negotiations went on longer than expected. However, his performance has barely wavered even as he has aged and the Patriots lack an heir-apparent; Jimmy Garoppolo once stood to inherit the empire but was traded to San Francisco in 2017.
After yet again changing the course of football history, Brady took to social media to recognize his humble beginnings, posting his draft card on Instagram.
Business Insider reports that Brady has made over $197 million over the course of his career, but gave up more to continue playing with his loyal Patriots. Denver Broncos' Peyton Manning has paralleled Brady for much of his career but netted much more. For Manning's first veteran contract, he agreed to a seven-year, $99.2 million contract extension with Indianapolis prior to the start of the 2004 season. Meanwhile, Brady's first veteran deal came in 2002 and was for $32.5 million over five seasons.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. The Associated Press contributed to this report.