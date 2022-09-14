LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U of L men's basketball coach Kenny Payne shared a stage on Wednesday with a guy he used to work with at the University of Kentucky.
Payne and John Calipari were keynote speakers at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce dinner.
Over a thousand people were there to hear the coaches discuss leadership ideas, their teams and their relationship, which has been complicated a bit by Payne getting hired at Louisville, but they proclaimed their love and respect for each other and had a few laughs as well.
"It's been good, I mean I love John Calipari and he feels the same about me," Payne said. "We have jobs that make us go at each other. At the end of the day we compete against each other, he wants to beat my head in as he said already. And I want to win a game, by one."
