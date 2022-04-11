LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New University of Louisville head basketball coach Kenny Payne said he spoke with current players at the school and expressed a desire for all of them to stay but that he understands and supports those who have opted to hit the NCAA's transfer portal.
Speaking with reporters Monday to introduce new assistant coach Nolan Smith, who began working for the university on the recruiting trail late last week, Payne said Roosevelt Wheeler has yet to make a decision, but public announcements and reports from the rest have pretty well set the roster situation he'll step into — though he said he doesn't have a definitive final list.
Sydney Curry, El Ellis, Mike James, J.J. Traynor and Jae'lyn Withers have said they will stay with Payne and the Cardinals. Players who have said they intend to transfer are Samuell Williamson, Noah Locke, Dre Davis, Matt Cross and Gabe Wiznitzer.
"I want to be all about young people," Payne said. "I wanted all of them to probably stay, but they made a decision that was best for them. I'm not holding anybody back. I'm not forcing anybody to stay. I want them to be here, two feet in, and fight for what you want. Let's get it together. I wish you the best. Use me as an asset. It's really that simple."
Smith comes with the experience of having coached against Louisville last season, so he can share with players the scouting reports against them from an opposing perspective. But he also said he came away impressed with Louisville's talent level from scouting the team as it prepared to play its first game after the departure of head coach Chris Mack.
"First thing I saw was toughness and talent," Smith said. "And I think that was one of the first things. I went into that staff meeting, get ready to go through my highlights with Coach (Krzyzewski), and I said, 'Coach, this team is much better than what their record shows. They're talented. They have a lot of talent. They clearly have a lot going on, but they're talented. They'll play hard. So if we don't go into this game prepared, they can get us.'
"Plus in that moment, we knew they were going to come together, and they definitely did. El Ellis came out and had a big-time game. Just the talent and toughness that we saw. I knew we had to be ready."
Of Wheeler, a 6-foot-10-inch sophomore out of Richmond, Virginia, Payne said, "I hope he stays. We've had great conversations. He understands where I'm coming from. I understand where he's coming from. The ball's in this court."
