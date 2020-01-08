LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It's been a rough few years for both Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns fans, so Ohio health officials are reportedly considering if that qualifies someone for medical marijuana use.
A petition to make "Bengals/Browns Fans" an official condition was submitted last month to the State Medical Board, according to a report from the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Medical marijuana is legal in Ohio and can be prescribed for treatment of a qualifying medical condition. It's not very likely, however, that the "Bengals/Browns Fans" condition gets approved.
