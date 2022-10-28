FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A team of trailblazers, who retired from the game of softball long ago, now has a lasting place in the field.
The BPW Hoosiers were a girls' slow pitch softball team that played from 1957-1969. They were organized by Letty Walter, who first introduced the game to young girls in the 1950s while working for the New Albany Parks Department.
"I had the perfect life," Walter said. "I taught school in the winter, and I played on the playgrounds in the summer."
In 1957, with support from the Parks Department and a sponsorship by the Business and Professional Women of New Albany, the team was formed as the BPW Hoosiers.
Organized sports for young girls and women were rare in this time, which was before Title IX was introduced.
The team now has a spot dedicated in their honor, the BPW Hoosiers Field of Memories. Fittingly, it's located at the park named for their organizer, Letty Walter Park in Floyds Knobs.
Becky King played for the team in the 1960s. She says that her experience gave her strength in life.
"That makes a big difference in the way that you feel about yourself, your vulnerability and your own self-esteem," King said.
They played in tournaments across the country, from Richmond, Virginia, to Omaha, Nebraska.
"They played hard, they worked hard, and they were good," Walter said.
Sixty years later, the players don't remember every game but treasure the bond on and off the field.
"We're still lifelong friends and it all started with the ball team," King said.
At a time when many sports were segregated, the team of pioneers integrated in the early 1960s.
On one trip to Cincinnati, the only Black player on the team, Mary Alexander, was denied service at a hotel. In return, Letty threatened to cancel the rooms, leading other teams to do the same. The hotel manager gave in.
A display about Alexander and the incident is commemorated in a plaque at the field.
"I'm Mary Alexander's son, and I'm proud to say that I'm her son," Chuck Alexander said. "I know we can bring my kids, now my grandkids, and then 'Hey, remember that story I was telling you about your grandmother, it wasn't just a myth.'"
"We've been through divorces, and births, and deaths, and we've been losing a lot of the girls, so I wanted their story to be told before we were gone," Walter said.
Their story is a legacy that will last for decades to come.
