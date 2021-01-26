LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville coach and current Iona coach Rick Pitino told reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving the first dose of his vaccine, but added that he has cleared a 10-day quarantine and is back with his team.
"I'm fine," he said. "I'm out of quarantine. I didn't have many of the severe symptoms that many people have. I'm good to go."
Pitino's Iona Gaels have had bad luck amid the pandemic. The team had to pause activities early in the season, and are in another pause, having not played since Dec. 23, and had another pause go into effect on Jan. 16. Pitino estimates that half his team has had the virus.
He told reporters that he tested positive after receiving the first of two COVID vaccine doses, and quarantined in an apartment near the Iona campus, "living the life of a monk."
Before the season, the Hall of Fame coach was the first prominent voice within the game to propose not beginning the season until January.
He anticipates his team will resume practice sometime next week.
"It's frustrating, but I knew it would be," he said. "We've had three pauses with nobody on campus, so now I'm very, very concerned that we're getting everybody back on campus and now they're symptomatic for the first time."
