LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a sight that hasn't been seen in a year.
A large gathering of athletes from across the country have come to the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center and are competing in Louisville this weekend for the Nike Mideast Qualifier. A total of 555 teams from all over the country are playing on 80 volleyball courts.
The event takes place Friday, March 19, through Sunday, March 21 -- and it features 17 and 18-year-olds bidding for spots in the nationals next month.
Each team was allowed to bring up to 20 spectators, so parents were there as well, filling up not only the courts, but area hotels and restaurants.
The Louisville Sports Commission helped draw the event to the city on short notice after it was learned that Indianapolis would be hosting the NCAA Tournament instead.
Participants added that it was especially nice to be able to attend after last year's event was canceled the day before it was scheduled to start.
