LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Duke star Zion Williamson's injury in the opening minute of the Blue Devils' loss to rival North Carolina on Tuesday night has sparked several debates, and WDRB's Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford talk about them in a fast-break discussion on the WDRB Sports Pod.
Some are arguing that Williamson's injury is a prime example of why college athletes should be paid, others wonder whether he'll return to finish the season, even if his health does allow.
Beyond that, the two discuss Louisville's poor shooting in its blowout loss to Syracuse Tuesday night, the tragic news that Jim Boeheim fatally struck a pedestrian in his car on the way home from the Louisville game, and what the favorable injury news from forward Reid Travis means for the Kentucky basketball team.
The podcast is available via iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud or any podcasting service you may use. Or you may listen at the link below.
