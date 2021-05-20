LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In college basketball, assistant coaches come and go. They sign short-term deals, they move up or move on quite often.
But when Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack did not renew the contracts of longtime assistants Luke Murray and Dino Gaudio after the Cardinals didn't make the NCAA Tournament last season, it raised a few eyebrows.
Mack on Monday called both "excellent" assistants.
But on Tuesday of this week, Gaudio was facing federal extortion charges for threatening to go public with alleged minor NCAA violations if the university didn't pay him 17 months of his salary.
How did a 30-year friendship between the two men come to this? Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford talk about the strange turn of events in this week's WDRB Sports Pod.
