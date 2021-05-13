LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the time word leaked out that Bob Baffert had a big announcement at his barn this past Sunday morning to the present, the horse racing world has been turned on its head with the news that the Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, had tested positive for a drug not allowed on race days in the state.
With the Kentucky Derby facing the prospect of a second disqualification in three years -- but only its second drug-related DQ ever -- WDRB's Chris Otts sits down with sports journalists Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford to recap where things stand, and to talk about what all of it means for the Kentucky Derby, horse racing in general and one of its most famous trainers in particular.
🎙️PODCAST: @ericcrawford & @rickbozich on the #KentuckyDerby / Medina Spirit situation. In this clip, I asked how much credibility trainer Bob Baffert maintains. Listen to the whole show at link. It's also airing over at @WDRBSports Pod. https://t.co/ijPGgtgFTR pic.twitter.com/E90qKD2age— Chris Otts (@christopherotts) May 12, 2021
Listen to the discussion below or via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or any podcast platform.
