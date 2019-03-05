LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB sports columnists Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford got the week started with a reset of where Kentucky, Louisville and Indiana stand after last weekend's games, and what's at stake this week.
Kentucky, ranked No. 6 in the AP poll, will visit Mississippi tonight before closing out its regular season at home against Florida this weekend.
Louisville has a week to prepare for a game at No. 2 Virginia.
And Indiana, off surprising upsets of Wisconsin and Michigan State, heads to Illinois on Wednesday before closing its regular season at home against Rutgers.
Can the Hoosiers get back onto the bubble? Can Louisville recharge its offense? What does Kentucky need to do to grab a No. 1 seed?
All discussions take place on the podcast. Listen below or on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you access podcasts.
