LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The luck of the draw? Louisville just happens to be playing Richard Pitino's Minnesota in the first round?
Eric Crawford and Aaron Matas, who will head to Des Moines, Iowa, to cover the Cardinals in the NCAA Tournament, discuss Louisville's NCAA Tournament draw and its chances on a new edition of the WDRB Sports Podcast.
Rick Bozich and John Lewis, who will head to Jacksonville, Fla., to cover Kentucky as it begins NCAA play against Abilene Christian as a No. 2 seed, talk about the Wildcats' draw, which Bozich says could be a favorable one to getting to the Final Four in Indianapolis.
Listen by clicking below, or via iTunes, SoundCloud, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
