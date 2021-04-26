LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Todd Pletcher-trained Malathaat is the morning line 5-2 favorite in Friday’s Kentucky Oaks. Malathaat drew post 10 and will have John Valazequez aboard.

Brad Cox’s Travel Column is the co-second choice at 3-1 along with Chad Brown’s Search Results.

Here’s the full field for Friday’s running of the Oaks. Post time is 5:51pm.

  1. Pauline’s Pearl 20-1
  2. Maracujá 20-1
  3. Clairière  5-1
  4. Crazy Beautiful 15-1
  5. Pass the Champagne 15-1
  6. Travel Column 3-1
  7. Ava’s Grace 50-1
  8. Moraz 30-1
  9. Coach 50-1
  10. Malathaat 5-2
  11. Will’s Secret 30-1
  12. Search Results 3-1
  13. Competitive Speed 50-1
  14. Millefeuille 20-1

