LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Todd Pletcher-trained Malathaat is the morning line 5-2 favorite in Friday’s Kentucky Oaks. Malathaat drew post 10 and will have John Valazequez aboard.
Brad Cox’s Travel Column is the co-second choice at 3-1 along with Chad Brown’s Search Results.
Here’s the full field for Friday’s running of the Oaks. Post time is 5:51pm.
- Pauline’s Pearl 20-1
- Maracujá 20-1
- Clairière 5-1
- Crazy Beautiful 15-1
- Pass the Champagne 15-1
- Travel Column 3-1
- Ava’s Grace 50-1
- Moraz 30-1
- Coach 50-1
- Malathaat 5-2
- Will’s Secret 30-1
- Search Results 3-1
- Competitive Speed 50-1
- Millefeuille 20-1
