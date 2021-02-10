LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville men's basketball team on Wednesday had its fourth straight game postponed due to confirmed COVID-19 cases within the program.
The Cardinals will not play at Virginia Tech on Saturday due to "the continuing quarantining and contact tracing" within the program, according to a news release from Louisville Athletics. The game against the Hokies in Blacksburg, Virginia, will be moved to March 3; its tipoff time and television broadcast have not yet been announced.
Louisville coach Chris Mack tested positive for COVID-19 late last week, and associate head coach Dino Gaudio said that two other players also tested positive last week.
The Cardinals returned to individual workouts on Wednesday but still have not practiced as a team since Feb. 2. Gaudio on Monday told the media that the program might not have enough available players for practice this week, depending on subsequent tests and contact tracing.
"If we had to practice today, we wouldn’t have, I’m not sure we’d have six guys," Gaudio said Monday. "We’re seeing how that plays out in the next 24, 36 hours."
Louisville's next scheduled game is at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 against Syracuse at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are 11-4 (6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and last took the court Feb. 1, when they defeated Georgia Tech 74-58.
