LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Impact Wrestling will make its return to Louisville next week as the promotion is back into full-time touring following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Being in Louisville is awesome," said Jordynne Grace, an Impact wrestler. "There is a huge history of wrestling here and it's honestly one of best places in the world to run a show and for Impact to be in. So I’m personally super excited to be here."
Grace said spending most of 2020 taping shows in an empty studio in Nashville was difficult.
"For me, it was one of the hardest experiences of my life," she said. "Wrestling in front of no fan ... (it was) a learning experience for sure. Now that we’re back touring and being able to be in front of these bigger crowds, it’s just so much better. There’s so much energy to just feed off of."
Her colleague, Josh Alexander, who has wrestled with Impact since 2018, said he tried to make the best of the situation but is glad to get back to live shows.
"The thing you get from the fans is that adrenaline rush," Alexander said. "It’s the pressure that you have of performing live, on the spot, at all times. If something goes wrong, you cannot slow down. You cannot stop. There are no retakes (or) edits, anything like that.
"When it’s closed set, you have that ability. It’s about finding something to motivate yourself and get that adrenaline rush and luckily. I’m a bit of a maniac, so I’ve found something to be competitive with there. I made the best of it. It benefitted me because me, as a pro wrestler, I make my bones in the ring with those fundamentals, being fundamentally sound at all times and having no holes in my game. When there’s no crowd, there’s a microscope on what happens in that ring."
Both wrestlers are happy the promotion is making its second stop in Louisville this year. Impact held a show in Louisville back in March.
"(There’s a) rich history here," Alexander said. "With OVW being here in Louisville, you have such a history of some of the people you’ve looked to as the superstars of pro wrestling now. They started and cut their teeth here in Louisville."
Impact Wrestling is scheduled to hold two shows at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall July 15-16. Tickets for the Derby City Rumble can be purchased here.
