LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's official: A professional soccer team is coming to Lexington.
The city will soon be home to a USL League One team, LEX18 reported Tuesday.
"Lexington has a rich and storied tradition of sporting excellence, from the racetrack to the hardwood and beyond," Vince Gabbert, president of Lexington Pro Soccer, said in a statement. "Our local teams and athletes have long been among the best, and our fans are some of the most passionate in the nation. To bring a Professional club to Lexington is a natural fit."
Lexington Pro Soccer will initially play at a nearby collegiate facility, with terms currently being finalized and a formal announcement to be forthcoming. The club is launching a survey to hear from the community in what they would want to see in a new venue.
The inaugural season will begin spring 2023. Fans interested in placing a deposit on tickets for the 2023-24 season can click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.