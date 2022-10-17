PROVIDENCE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Basketball can never start early enough in Indiana.
Monday marked the first day of practice for Indiana high school basketball teams, but Providence High School didn't want to wait until 3 p.m. to get things going.
"I really wanted an opportunity to get all of our team together and do something fun and unique," said Brad Burden, girls basketball coach at Providence. "Let's do morning madness."
Never too early for basketball in Indiana right?!Today is the first day high school’s are allowed to practice in the state of Indiana and @GOphsPIONEERS girl’s basketball is looking to be the first one’s to do it with a 6:30 a.m. practice!@WDRBNews || #BasketballSzn pic.twitter.com/NyaxwZDu0q— Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) October 17, 2022
Burden was motivated by a similar idea at the college level.
"IU does Hoosier hysteria. Kentucky does Big Blue Madness. Louisville is doing Louisville Live," he said. "And you don't get those type of things at the high school level.
"You certainly can't bring kids in at midnight."
At 6:30 a.m. Monday, the entire Pioneer girls basketball team walked into the gym for a practice that included lights, music and various competitions.
"I definitely questioned the idea a little at first," senior guard Kate Weber said. "I'm happy that we ended up doing it, because it ended up being a really fun experience."
The early morning also included wisdom from former managers, assistant coaches and ESPN's Bob Valvano.
“The key to being happy in life is being childlike while not being childish.”Great advice being passed on from @espnVshow to the girls after practice. pic.twitter.com/XnWTDGVxjc— Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) October 17, 2022
"The overarching message was you got to work hard anything in life that's worth doing," Burden said. "You got to put in the work."
Senior forward Lillie Weber said she enjoyed the practice and looks forward to not having the 5 a.m. wakeup call any time soon.
"It was kind of cool to get like different like inputs from people," she said. "I've never woken up at 5:30 in the morning. So it's kind of hard, but it was fun when I got here."
