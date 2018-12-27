TYLER TRENT - MUSIC CITY BOWL 2018.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WDRB) -- The red carpet is being rolled out for Tyler Trent at the Music City Bowl.

The Purdue student is honorary captain for the Boilermakers' bowl game against Auburn on Friday. Fox 59 reports that Colts owner Jim Irsay sent him to Nashville on his private plane.

Tyler's dad, Tony Trent, tweeted a photo thanking Irsay for helping get the family to Nashville, so Tyler can fulfill his duties for the team.

The Purdue Football team also posted a video of Tyler arriving at the Wildhorse Saloon to a standing ovation from both the Purdue and Auburn football teams.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm looks to give the Boilermakers their first back-to-back bowl wins since 1997 and 1998. Last year, they defeated Arizona 38-35 in the Foster Farms Bowl.

Friday's Music City Bowl is 1:30 p.m. on ESPN.

