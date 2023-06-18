LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For a while, Racing Louisville Football Club has been knocking on the door. It has given up only one goal over its past five games in all competitions. It can get scoring from anywhere and its top scorer, Savannah DeMelo, seemingly can score from anywhere.
Racing has been outstanding in Challenge Cup play, but the time had come for it to begin piling up points in NWSL regular-season play, heading into the second half of the season and three spots out of a playoff berth.
On Sunday, the climb began. Racing got a scrambling goal from DeMelo in the 26th minute, and another from South African standout Thembi Kgatlana in the opening moments of the second half to put away Gotham FC, a Top 6 NWSL team, 2-0 before a crowd of 5,103 in Lynn Family Stadium and a national television audience on CBS.
Racing is 6-1-2 over its past 9 games with 6 shutouts and 6 multi-goal performances. Sunday’s effort was the first time in 8 games that an opponent had scored multiple goals against Gotham’s defense.
“We played with a lot of energy – overall the first half was one of the better of the season,” Racing coach Kim Björkegren said. “The second half was more about defending. In the middle of that second half, we were a little panicked but still well-organized in the defense. Maybe we can keep the ball in the team a little more – that’s my only thing – but we keep working hard, we have a good bench and we solved the problem.”
Gotham held just under 60 percent of possession, but could not solve Louisville’s stout back line, nor goalkeeper Katie Lund, who recorded 7 saves, bringing her NWSL-leading season total to 53.
Kgatlana’s goal was her first for Racing, completing a comeback from a torn Achilles. The diminutive striker seems to get faster with each passing game. She had two near misses on Sunday before finding the back of the net.
“I'm a striker, I'm hungry,” she said. “I just came back from an injury. And prior to that goal, I had chances. But I think my willingness to keep on going, you know, and not giving up is, the one thing that pushed me to the goal. And I always want to expose the defenders.”
“She had a great game,” Björkegren said. “I think she was the best player on the pitch, to be honest. Of course it helps her. She creates so many chances, so to finally get the goal it's of course important.”
DeMelo, who is expected to be named to the U.S. World Cup team on Wednesday, now has 5 regular-season goals, ranking in the top 5 in the NWSL. But the big takeaway was what the win does for Racing, which moves to within 3 points of a playoff position, and continues its recent momentum.
“It’s huge, and it keeps us up with our goal of going to the playoffs,” DeMelo said. “I think it puts us in a really good spot to keep growing and keep going. It’s motivational for us.”
Kgatlana agreed.
“We want to make the championship, and we needed to start winning,” she said. “. . . We made so much progress with the Challenge Cup, but it's about time we start, you know, getting more into the rhythm of getting points. I mean, we got so many drops at the start of the season. But it is because we were still trying to understand each other. . . . Now we can see, we can get goals from anyone.”
Next up for Racing is a trip to the league-leading North Carolina Courage on Saturday.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.