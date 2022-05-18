LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC will play host to the NWSL’s San Diego Wave on Wednesday night in Lynn Family Stadium, but the game has been a touch-and-go proposition for the home team as it has worked through the ramifications of COVID -19cases and subsequent testing.
Between positives and protocols, the team lost four starters before Saturday’s 1-1 tie against Houston. A subsequent round of testing left the availability for a number of players up in the air before Wednesday’s game, but when the tests came back Tuesday night the club found it had enough players to play.
The league requires 14 players to be available. Last week, one NWSL game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
Still, Racing had not trained since Saturday’s draw.
Soccer Holdings LLC executive vice president James O’Connor was among those at the pitch when Racing Louisville finally resumed its training around 6 p.m. Tuesday after what he called “a really busy few days.”
“We had everybody tested and literally got results a couple of hours ago,” he said. “So thankfully, we got all the results back, and that's led to the team being able to train, as you can see. This is just the first session that the team have had from Saturday's game, so, obviously, it's far from ideal, but great credit to the players to the squad to be able to adapt and get out there.”
Just hours before Saturday’s regular-season home opener, Racing Louisville coach Kim Björkegren had to replace starters Gemma Bonner, Julia Lester, Freja Olofsson and Rebecca Holloway from his lineup. Olofsson was out because of COVID, the others with other illnesses. The four continue to be listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game.
Also listed as questionable are Emily Fox (left leg) and Jaelin Howell (left foot).
“I’ve been coaching 15 years, probably 600 games, and that’s the first time I’ve probably ever pulled 4 from the starting 11 on the same day,” Björkegren said. “That changed the whole plan for the week. But the good thing is that we prepared for the worst. It looks like most of the tests came back negative. It looks not too bad, to be honest. But right now we need to change a little bit. We’re getting a late training instead of our normal morning training, things like that. But the most important thing is we’re going to have numbers to play tomorrow.”
Generally after a Saturday game with a Wednesday game approaching, Sunday would be a recovery day, Monday would be a light session, with another practice Tuesday morning and then rest Tuesday night. That schedule was upended by the COVID issues. Some players were able to train, but there has been no team activity since Saturday night.
The organization navigated the heart of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 without a single positive test for LouCity FC. But O’Connor pointed out that the 2020 success came amid tougher measures being undertaken in the general public.
“We obviously have our own COVID protocols,” O’Connor said. “But I think as a country, even the mask mandate that was on planes, that's no longer on planes. We have our own COVID protocols, but society doesn't. So you can go out into the real world and, you know, unfortunately get on a plane and only half the people are wearing a mask half now. There was a huge uptick, I believe, in increases on Sunday. So it's something we obviously need to pay a lot of attention to. I'm just really grateful that we were able to get people onto the field for tomorrow's game.”
San Diego may be an expansion team, but it has started fast. The Wave are 3-0-0 and have U.S. National Team star Alex Morgan, who leads the league in scoring with 5 goals, 4 of which game in a victory over Gotham, matching the NWSL single-game record. The club also features national team member Abby Dahlkemper, a center back, and the top pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, defender Naomi Girma.
Racing Louisville earned a 2-2 draw at OL Reign on Mother’s Day, and pulled out a draw against Houston after the pregame adversity. Former U.S. Women’s National team member Jess McDonald scored a goal in each game for Racing.
“It's been strange,” Racing’s Jaelin Howell said. “Obviously, we're in a routine of having more practices before games. But, you know, I think this far along in the season, we kind of know the standard and out what we want to play out and kind of the general game plan. So I think we're going to have a big game plan going forward. I think we're all on the same page now after this practice. And we're going to try to get the three points.”
Game time Wednesday is 7:30 p.m. It will be streamed on Paramount+.
