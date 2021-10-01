LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC's home game Friday night against Gotham FC was postponed — along with every other National Women's Soccer League matches — after allegations surfaced this week of sexual harassment and misconduct by North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley.
The alleged misconduct, which includes claims of sexual coercion, stretched back more than a decade, according to the detailed account by The Athletic.
National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement that the league is referring the allegations to the U.S. Center for SafeSport for investigation.
“We commend the bravery of those who have shared their stories to help eradicate this reprehensible behavior in the league,” Racing Louisville FC President Brad Estes said in a news release Friday. “We joined the NWSL, in part, to empower women in our community. We also see the necessity to raise standards within women’s professional soccer.
“It’s going to take real work and humility to effect the change these athletes deserve. Now more than ever, we are committed to this effort, and we fully support our players.”
The Courage released a statement on behalf of team owners, the staff and players commending the women who came forward.
“The North Carolina Football Club is united together in our commitment to creating a safe, positive, and respectful environment, not only within our club but across the league and our great sport,” the statement said.
The NWSL is also implementing a new anonymous reporting process and vowed all reports would be promptly investigated.
"A safe and secure work environment is a top priority for the league and its collective ownership," Baird said in the statement.
U.S. soccer said it is suspending Riley's coaching license.
“U.S. Soccer is in communication with the NWSL as they review this matter and will work with them to ensure meaningful steps are taken to ensure a safe and supportive environment across the league,” the federation said.
Friday night's games will be rescheduled, but those who had tickets to Racing Louisville FC game can also click here to fill out a form to receive an account credit toward a future game this season or in 2022.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.