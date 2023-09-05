LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Coming off of the biggest regular season win in its short history, Racing Louisville FC has a chance to reach another milestone on Wednesday night.
Louisville visits OL Reign in an NWSL Challenge Cup semifinal that kicks off at 10 p.m. from Lumen Field in Seattle. A win in Racing's first NWSL knockout competition match means the club would need just one more victory to win the competition.
"We are proud of that, but at the same time, we have a great opportunity now with two games to take a trophy," Racing Louisville FC head coach Kim Björkegren said. "We know that we are a good team, a team that is doing better and better the whole time. So, I think when you have a chance to win something, you need to take it."
The third-year club has never been in a better position to do so despite dealing with adversity. Racing overcame the absences of Savannah DeMelo, Jaelin Howell, Carson Pickett, Nadia Nadim and Jordan Baggett to get a 2-1 comeback victory over the Portland Thorns, who entered the match on top of the NWSL standings.
"It was huge for us," Racing Louisville FC goalkeeper Katie Lund said. "I think this was a time where we really needed it."
"I talked with with a couple of players after the last game and I said, 'Do you want to have some feedback from the last game because we don't have so many days to work,'" Björkegren said. "The energy and the feeling from the last game, that's good enough for right now. We don't need to look at the details from the last game. We need just to focus on the OL Reign game and keep building.
"I think that's more important actually right now than looking at the small details, especially in the end of the season. We have worked hard for a long time. It's easy to start getting a little bit tired and finding excuses, especially with injuries and things like that. But right now, we need to make the difference between the teams that are not winning. We don't want to be that kind of team. We want to be a winning team. So now, we need the final push no matter what."
"This is super important," Racing Louisville FC midfielder Savannah DeMelo said. "I think rest is great. But I also think it's so good to stay sharp. This tournament is going to allow us to do that for this week."
According to Björkegren, Baggett and Pickett are out for Wednesday night's match with injuries while the club will further evaluate Howell and Nadim. DeMelo returns after a suspension due to yellow card accumulation. Wang Shuang will miss the match due to international duties with China.
Just four days after Racing's first-ever win vs. Portland, Louisville now searches for a victory over OL Reign. The teams have drawn twice this season, with Racing blowing two-goal leads in each match. In regular-season action, the teams have drawn five times. This time though, if there is a tie at the end of regulation, the game will be decided by penalty kicks.
"There is an extra effort in wanting to win this game and to move forward to the final," Lund said. "There has to be a winner this time against them. We didn't win in in the Women's Cup last year. So, I think there's extra motivation for this game."
A win would also extend Racing's unbeaten streak to six games. Moving on to the Challenge Cup final would build on a season that has seen the most regular-season points in club history with 24 points.
"It would show tremendous growth," DeMelo said of possibly advancing to the Challenge Cup final. "Being able to make it out of group play was huge. And then, if we can take that one step further, I think it would just show how much we've grown as a team in just being able to win games.
"I think last year was hard for us. We never really could win, we would always tie or lose. So, I just think being able to get those wins has been super important for us."
The winner between Racing Louisville FC and OL Reign will face either the Kansas City Current or North Carolina Courage in the Challenge Cup final.
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story stated Racing Louisville FC could win an $1 million prize by winning the Challenge Cup. That prize money has already been divided amongst the four semifinalists. The story has been corrected and we regret the error.
