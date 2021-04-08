LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before Racing Louisville FC opens its inaugural National Women’s Soccer League season in May, the league’s expansion team will host the Orlando Pride on Saturday to open the Challenge Cup, a preseason tournament that will not count in the standings.
Racing Louisville head coach Christy Holly hopes to get a feel for where his team is heading into the 2021 campaign.
“We’re hoping our style of play is a little bit unique,” Holly said, adding that he does not want his team to conform to how some of the other NWSL teams tend to play. “We’ve tried to look at some of the trends that have brought success in the women’s game ... So really for us on Saturday, it’s looking to see if we’ve tried to live up to some of the principles.”
The Racing Louisville kits certainly live up to reflecting the team’s home city. The team unveiled Thursday what players would wear in this year’s campaign, which includes fleur de lis designs and butterflies and bees, a tribute to Muhammad Ali.
“These are the coolest, most custom kits I’ve seen,” said Racing Louisville goalkeeper Michelle Betos, who has been a professional soccer player since 2009.
“They really put in a lot of thought and time and really made sure they would be something special for our first season,” forward Savannah McCaskill added.
Racing Louisville is set to take the pitch at Lynn Family Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday and again at 6 p.m. Monday, April 26, as part of the four-game Challenge Cup.
