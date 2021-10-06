LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC will play NJ/NY Gotham FC on Oct. 28, the second-last game of the season.
The regularly scheduled match Friday was postponed when allegations surfaced this week of sexual harassment and misconduct by North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley.
Every National Women's Soccer League match that weekend was postponed. The alleged misconduct, which includes claims of sexual coercion, stretched back more than a decade, according to the detailed account by The Athletic.
Racing Louisville FC said Wednesday that any fans who can't make the new date can fill out this form to receive an account credit.
Below is the schedule for Racing's final five games:
- Oct. 6: at NC Courage
- Oct. 9: at Washington Spirit
- Oct. 16: vs. Orlando Pride
- Oct. 28: vs. Gotham FC
- Oct. 31: at Gotham FC
