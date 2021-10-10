LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Washington Spirit defeated Racing Louisville 3-0 on Saturday night, ending the NWSL expansion club's hopes of reaching the postseason.
Washington scored in the eighth minute and never trailed as Racing Louisville (4-12-5) managed just three shots on goal in its fourth consecutive loss.
"We gifted some goals away and from a result, obviously, just a difficult result with some of the mistakes we made,” said interim head coach Mario Sanchez. “But taking the positives, we actually created and played more chances we have a long time."
A box to box performance from @___emilyfox. She is your Player of the Match. @Floss32Dentist | #WASvLOU pic.twitter.com/KMuqjOkHl2— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) October 10, 2021
Ashley Hatch scored on an assist from Trinity Rodman in the eighth minute, putting the visitors behind from nearly the start.
After Washington (8-7-6) added its second goal early in the second half, Racing Louisville had its two best scoring opportunities.
In the 66th minute, Lauren Milliet had a free kick directed toward the net that was saved by Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe. In the closing minutes of the match, Emina Ekic's shot was once again saved by Bledsoe.
Racing Louisville hosts the Orlando Pride on Oct. 16 at Lynn Family Stadium.
