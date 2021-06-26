LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Racing Louisville had to wait out a rainstorm in Chicago and then poured it on the Red Stars in a 3-0 victory on the road Saturday afternoon.
Ebony Salmon got the scoring started in the 38th minute to give Louisville a 1-0 lead at halftime. That was the team’s first halftime lead.
Former Red Stars Yuki Nagasato (56’) and Savannah McCaskill (61’) added goals in the second half. NWSL saves leader Michelle Betos recorded another clean sheet as Racing wins two of its three games in a week.
“For them to take six out of nine (possible points) is, quite frankly, brilliant,” said Racing head coach Christy Holly.
The road victory was the franchise’s first. Now, Racing will get a little time off to recover and prepare for a visit from Portland July 3. The Thorns topped Louisville 3-0 in their previous meeting June 5.
