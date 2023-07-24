Racing Louisville's Borges scores 3 goals for Brazil in World Cup win over Panama

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Racing Louisville FC standout Ary Borges scored a hat trick as Brazil made a flying start at the Women's World Cup on Monday by beating Panama 4-0.
An early contender for goal of the tournament had to be Bia Zaneratto finishing off a move full of Brazilian flair. And Borges, playing at her first World Cup, was right at the heart of it with a back-heeled assist following a brilliant team move.
Brazil made an early statement by moving to the top of Group F and Borges was the star at Hindmarsh Stadium.
She struck twice in the first half and completed her treble in the 70th minute.
Panama, making its debut at the tournament, could do little to keep the 2007 runners-up at bay, with Borges ruthless in front of goal.
She headed her team in front in 19th from close range and got her second in the 39th when turning in the rebound after her first effort was saved by Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey.
Zaneratto added the third three minutes into the second half when Brazil put together a sweeping passing move.
Borges then went on to complete her hat trick with another header.
Brazil legend Marta went on in the second half to mark her sixth World Cup. The 37-year-old forward is the competition’s all-time leading scorer with 17 goals.
Borges came to Racing Louisville this past offseason from São Paulo-based Palmeiras, signing a 3-year contract. She moved to São Paulo at the age of 10, where she was one of only 3 girls playing alongside the boys on the Santos FC youth team. Her father had to sign a special insurance waiver releasing the club from responsibility in the event of an injury.
Instead, she thrived, working her way up the ranks to the national team level. From a central midfield spot, she led Brazil to the 2022 Copa América title.
“It’s the realization of a dream, the dream of every player to get to that point to represent their country,” Borges said through an interpreter in Louisville before the World Cup. “The responsibility is big, but the more I wear the (Brazil) jersey the better it gets. It gives us confidence. I do what I love doing, so to get there and to play for that jersey -- we try not to bring that thought of having the big responsibility to the field because we see that it gets in the way -- but every time we play it's butterflies in the stomach. But as we go forward and we play it becomes more comfortable.”
WHAT’S NEXT
Brazil plays France in Brisbane on Saturday when a win would see it qualify from Group F. Panama plays Jamaica in Perth on the same day.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press.