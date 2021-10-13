LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fantastic Emily Fox is headed back to the U.S. Women's National Team, Racing Louisville FC announced Wednesday.
Fox, the No. 1 pick in January's NWSL Draft, has been a standout back and (most recently) midfielder for Racing in its first season. She was last called up for national team duty in February, when she trained with the U.S. Women’s National Team ahead of the SheBelieves Cup.
She has made four appearances for the USWNT and will leave Louisville after Racing's game Saturday against the Orlando Pride. She will be eligible for a pair of games against Korea Republic on Oct. 21 in Kansas City (8 p.m., ESPN2) and Oct. 26 in St. Paul, Minnesota (7:30 p.m., FS1).
“First and foremost, I am excited,” Fox said. “I think getting called in at any point is very exciting and always an opportunity. I know at this camp we are playing two games and it is a short trip. I am just hoping I can absorb everything, learn a lot and try to prove myself as much as I can.”
The USWNT roster features 17 players from the bronze medal-winning 2020 Tokyo Olympics Team, plus four additions in forwards Mallory Pugh and Sophia Smith, midfielder Andi Sullivan and Fox.
Fox has rotated between left and right back for most of the season, with a move into midfield before the club's most recent road trip.
The University of North Carolina product was named to the NWSL Team of the Month in May.
USWNT roster by position (club; caps/goals)
Goalkeepers (2): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 6), Adrianna Franch (Kansas City NWSL; 9)
Defenders (7): Abby Dahlkemper (Houston Dash; 76/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 41/1), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville; 4/0), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars; 36/0), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit; 147/2), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 195/0), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 60/0)
Midfielders (5): Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 104/23), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 64/16), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 10/3), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash; 30/4), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 19/2)
Forwards (7): Tobin Heath (Arsenal, ENG; 179/36), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 314/134), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 188/114), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars; 65/18), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 185/61), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 8/1), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage; 42/13)
