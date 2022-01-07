LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jaelin Howell, the second-overall pick in last month's National Women's Soccer League draft, became just the sixth woman ever to win the coveted MAC Hermann Trophy, given annually to the player recognized as the NCAA Division I player of the year, for a second straight season.
The balloting is conducted among Division I coaches. The Florida State star beat out Mikayla Colohan of Brigham Young and Kelsey Turnbow of Santa Clara. The award was announced Friday night by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.
Others to have won it in consecutive years include Mia Hamm (1992-1993), Cindy Parlow (1997-1998), Christine Sinclair (2004-2005), Morgan Brian (2013-2014) and Catarina Macario (2018-2019).
Also a United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American and ACC Midfielder of the Year for the second straight season, Howell helped Florida State to a national title in 2021. She appeared in all 25 of the Seminoles’ games, with 3 goals and 4 assists.
Howell put an exclamation point on her college career by scoring a game winner against Rutgers in the NCAA tournament semifinal. She then converted a penalty kick against BYU in the championship game.
"We're obviously delighted to get Jaelin," club interim president James O'Connor said of Howell on draft night. "I think she was someone we wanted from the onset. I think when you look at her range of passing, I think you look at her ability to control the game ... She's got a number of really good attributes that I think fit what he's trying to do. So, for us it's fantastic."
A Lone Tree, Colorado, native, Howell has also worked herself into the United States Women’s National Team with two caps, the latest coming in the final match of the 2021 SheBelieves Cup.
Earlier this week, the club announced that it had re-signed a trio of players -- goalkeeper Katie Lund and defenders Addisyn Merrick and Erin Simon.
Lund agreed to a two-year contract, while Merrick and Simon have one-year deals with options for the 2023 season.
"We're delighted to bring back three players we feel can play an important role next season," O'Connor said. "Katie was phenomenal when she played last season. Obviously, it was a tough year for Addisyn, so we're excited to get a clear runway for her. And Erin was a consistent performer we're happy to have back."
Howell and the rest of Racing Louisville's players are expected to report for camp on Feb. 1.
