LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Houston Dash scored in the 34th minute and never let up against Racing Louisville FC in a 4-0 victory Sunday at Lynn Family Stadium.
Racing falls to 4-10-5 on the season and the push for a playoff position was hampered with five regular season games remaining.
“The emphasis has never been on the playoffs per se,” said Racing interim head coach Mario Sanchez. “It’s getting better, and one game at a time it continues… we’ve got to make sure we continue to grow, and that’s the priority — to get better every day and prepare for the next game and have a go at the next game.”
Racing didn't manage a shot on goal against Houston, struggling throughout offensively.
Bri Visalli and Kristie Mewis each scored in the first half for Houston. Katie Naughton and Nichelle Prince added goals in the second half for the visitors.
Racing hosts Gotham FC at Lynn Family Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The club is still mathematically alive for a playoff spot, but the team is nine points out of qualifying for a postseason spot.
“We still have lot to work for. Again, it is bigger picture, so I think a lot of us just want to perform,” said Racing midfielder Lauren Milliet. “We want to go out and make sure we’re representing the city of Louisville, representing ourselves, representing our teammates.”
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.