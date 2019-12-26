LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson took care of his teammates this holiday season.
The former U of L star gifted each of the Ravens' offensive linemen a brand-new Rolex watch for Christmas. Teammate Ronnie Stanley posted a video of the Rolex on Twitter along with a quick shot of Jackson smiling.
You know @Lj_era8 had to hook the O-line up 🥶Via @megatronnie pic.twitter.com/D0NUzAYrVS— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 24, 2019
Jackson rushed for more than 1,200 yards this season in 15 games, which broke Michael Vick's previous record. He also took only 23 sacks, the third fewest for quarterbacks who have started 15 games this season.
Now that the Ravens have clinched the number one playoff seed in the AFC, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Jackson will sit the final regular season game against Pittsburgh on Sunday. That means backup Robert Griffin will start in his place.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.