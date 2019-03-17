LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville coach Chris Mack met with reporters Sunday night after his team received a No. 7 seed to the NCAA Tournament.
The Cards will face Richard Pitino's Minnesota team to tip off the tournament Thursday afternoon at 12:15 p.m. in Des Moines, Iowa.
Below is a transcript of Mack's remarks, beginning with an opening statement. The questions are paraphrased.
OPENING STATEMENT: I don't worry about the rest of the tournament. I'm really proud of our team. A year ago, we lose four starters, we're down to seven scholarship players before we started adding guys and we were able to add three grad transfers that brought a lot of character and a lot of desire to play in this tournament. It's something I'll never take for granted. This is my 20th NCAA Tournament as a player, assistant coach, head coach and every one of them I feel like I'm nine years old on Christmas morning.
I started looking at all the No. 1 and 2 seeds our team has played. I mean, I'm not a historian, but I'd be hard-pressed to think many teams have played that many ones and twos throughout the course of the regular season. So our team is battle-tested. We're going to play a team that is very physical, that prides itself on rebounding and drawing fouls and has played well as of late. So I don't worry about the rest of the other 66 teams in the tournament. I worry about two.
Q: Have you seen Minnesota?
MACK: Not really. Like every coach that's in the college game, games are on at night, but you have your own opponent that's up next and that's really what you're focused on. But I'd be lying if I didn't say games weren't on in the background. But I didn't have a great feel for them two hours ago. I'll continue to get a better and better feel as hours roll along.
Q: Any thoughts on the early tip time?
MACK: As long as it's the same time for Minnesota as us, I'm not worried about it.
Q: Will you talk about your tournament experiences with your team?
MACK: Yeah, I try to use any experience I've had. That's what you do, you draw on experiences and you remember things you think can help your current team, and this year's team's no different. But when they tip the ball up Thursday morning or Thursday afternoon, depending on where you're watching the game, it's whoever's better that day.
Q: Is your 2017 (Xavier) team a legitimate analogy?
MACK: Not really. We lost our starting point guard with about 15 games to go, had to play a freshman that was maybe playing 10 minutes a game prior to that. Then we lost our leading scorer for three games, tried to manufacture points, had a losing streak. This group is one that I've said hasn't always had a ton of experience in these moments, in these games that we've played, and I think they're better having played them and having been in those moments and we've done it against the best teams in the country. So we're going have to draw on those experiences in tournament play because as you know it's one and done.
Q: How do you approach your players who haven't played in the NCAA Tournament before?
MACK: That's okay. I don't think Minnesota's much more experienced. We just have to attack, we have to play to our identity, make sure that defensively we're locked in, we're in a stance, we're racking up kills, pushing the ball and trying to take advantage of what we can
do in transition.
Q: Do you know Richard (Pitino) at all?
MACK: I know him a little bit. I mean, I wouldn't say well. He's always been really good to me. But we all sit on the same AAU stools during the recruiting periods. I know his teams are really physical. Minnesota is a team that almost at every position has really good size, they draw an awful lot of fouls, especially when they win games getting to the free throw line. So we're going to have to be a team that tries to keep the ball out of the lane; that's who we've tried to be all year long. And we're going to have to be at our best on Thursday to do that.
Q: Did some of the guys talk about playing Pitino's team?
MACK: I'm sure the whispers between players and teammates was part of it.
Q: Did you expect a No. 7 seed?
MACK: Knowing that we were going to be in the tournament, I didn't worry myself whether we were a seven, six or eight. Because as you know you're slotted as a six but they have to move you to a seven, or you're slotted to a seven and they have to move you to an eight. The neat thing was I felt like every two seed that was going on the board, we had played, and the NCAA tries to keep you from having a matchup you've had previously in the second round. But who we've played, it's almost a possibility. I was hoping that they would seed us three or four to get that out of the way.
Q: Was the Michigan State game (early in the season) important in seeing your potential?
MACK: In hindsight, it was important because of our resume' and needing wins like that. I learned a lot about our team in New York. Certainly we wanted to win one, if not both of them. Felt like we had the Marquette game, but came back with the sense that if those are two of the top 20 programs in the country then we can give ourselves a chance to win on any given night. I think our players felt that way as well.
We never felt like we were playing so above our heads that gosh we're going to have to match that in order to keep a game close. Never felt that way, and I think those games against those two opponents sort of gave our guys a sense of like, we need to play better in certain areas to finish games, win games, so it was nice to be able to do that the very next game against a very high level opponent. I think it have our guys a shot in the arm and we needed it because of the type of teams we played damn near all year.
Q: What about there being a Pitino on the other sideline?
MACK: I mean, it's the elephant in the room. I coached a few of the guys that played for coach Pitino. I would hope for the Minnesota players and our guys the game becomes about the game. Can't control about what people are going to talk about, write about or report on. But you can only beat a horse so long.
Q: Do you like the way your team is playing going into the tournament?
MACK: Do I think we can play better in certain areas? Yes. But I think our team spirit has been a really good one. I've really enjoyed coming to practice with our group. We're not perfect. We have some holes here and there, but so do a lot of teams in this tournament, and for our guys to continue to fight and stick together. . .We went through a tough month and the teams in this league can steal your confidence, especially when they're playing at a high level. But We earned where we are today. There are teams that go into the NCAA, just look at the history of the tournament. There are teams that go in on such a roll and they're home Thursday night, and there's teams have lost a few in a row down the stretch and nobody really believes in them, and the next thing you know they're in the Elite Eight. I've seen both sides of it. I know our group is excited to play. I'm sure Minnesota will be excited to play as well. Our guys have worked hard since the spring when we took over and I'm glad they've had this moment.
Q: How to you proceed with scouting? Had you gathered info on a lot of possible opponents?
MACK: In 2019 it's much easier to get information on opponents. All the different companies, internet sites will feed you information with just a touch of a couple clicks and your Visa card. So we had a lot of information on a lot of teams that were possibility for us, but nothing beats watching them on tape and trying to figure it out, get a feel versus others' opinion.
All those sites and stuff are great but we don't use a whole lot of it. We call a few coaches, but I like to see who we're playing and try to figure it out on my own. When I feel like I really start to get a bead on a team, and it becomes repetitive, you see the same out of bounds plays, what they're looking for in the half-court, where they're vulnerable, then you go about trying to put together your practice plan and figure a way to message that to your team.
As crazy as it sounds, I've always want my team to really be excited and energized coming to practice and I don't think every team is. There's so much to play for and these are the games everybody remembers the most. These are lifetime memories in front of you if you can grab them. So we try to make a conscious decision about limiting practice time, really trying to streamline our scouting and getting our guys in the mindset of really wanting to be at practice, wanting to get better and having energy about them. I think that's really important. This is what you work for all year.
Q: What was watching the selection show like?
MACK: Guys were really excited. That was probably the shortest wait I've ever had. Louisville was on the screen so fast. Knowing you're getting your name called versus not sure, I'm sure there's a different joy. More an intrigue about who we're going to play, where are we going to be, what day are we playing? But make no mistake, there's an excitement about being part of the NCAA Tournament, as there should be.
